× The final day of summer is here

Summer is finally coming to an end. Thursday’s high was a near-record 90 degrees. The average high temperature this time of year is 76 degrees. The average number of 90-degree days is 19 and Thursday was number 38 for this year.

A cold front will approach the state Friday and bring a chance for scattered strong storms Friday afternoon. The good news is that the rain should keep our high temperatures in the 80s. Some high school football games may be affected by lightning Friday evening.

Fall begins at 9:54pm Saturday and temperatures, on-cue, will cool down. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.

The weekend will be dry and we’ll have a daily chance for rain early next week.

We have had 8, 90-degree days so far this month.

This has been a hot Summer.

Expect scattered storms by lunchtime Friday.

Scattered storms are likely Friday afternoon.

We’ll have lightning around the area through Friday evening.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected.

We’ll have dry weather for Saturday’s parade and this weekend for the Home Show.

Storms will develop Monday.

Scattered storms are likely Tuesday.

Our rain chances will taper off early Wednesday.