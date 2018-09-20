× Suspects on loose after homicide in Fayette County; schools placed on precautionary lockdown

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Fayette County are investigating an overnight homicide and say the suspects are on the run.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the homicide happened around 12:40 a.m. Thursday at the Elephant Hill Trailer Park on West 21st Street.

Police are looking for three suspects in a red or purple Dodge Neon. The suspects are described as white and in their 20s, police said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Fayette County schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. School officials emphasized that there was no immediate threat to any students or schools.

Anyone with information should contact Central Dispatch at 825-2111 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.