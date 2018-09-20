South side man frustrated by lack of responsibility for road damaged months after re-paving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A man on the city's south side wants damage to the road in front of his house repaired, but getting someone to take responsibility and fix it has been a long and frustrating process.

Jerry White says he and his son were thrilled when the city finally re-paved their road last year, and they frequently used the area to skateboard and bike. Just months after crews laid the fresh asphalt, though, someone damaged it, leaving large gauges and scratches.

"I get mad every time I look at it," White said.

White blames a crew that worked on the house next door in March for the damage. He said they dumped a pile of asphalt in the area that they were using during a sewer repair. He even told CBS4 Problem Solvers that he warned the crew multiple times to be careful with their equipment.

"I said, 'When you guys get down to the bottom, please do not use the backhoe to clean the gravel up. Use flat shovels and a broom or something so that it doesn’t tear the asphalt up, it was just laid,'" White said.

After White discovered the damage, he corresponded with the company that hired the crews, but they never came out to fix it.

"They should be able to fix it or get it fixed," White said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers went in search of answers for White, and we found the process just as frustrating. The company in question denied causing the damage, claiming instead that it could have been caused by equipment like snow plows used during a snow storm.

White said he called the Mayor's Action Center for help, but they sent him to his township, which told him it was his problem since it was on his property.

CBS4 Problem Solvers found that was not the case, though. According to a city official, the damage is on city-owned property, which means White has to go back to the Mayor's Action Center and make another request for the city to repair it.

"I just want it fixed," White said.

It's unclear when, if ever, the repairs could be made. White said that he hoped to see resolution so that he doesn't have to worry about the street falling apart again, especially after if was recently paved.

"It’s going to deteriorate where all that stuff is scratched up. Over time it’s just going to start breaking apart," White said.

