Police searching for two accused of home burglary in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary in rural Montezuma.

Police say it started when two people broke into a home last Wednesday, WTHI reports.

The victim reported they stole various items, including credit cards.

Someone then used those credit cards at several businesses in north Terre Haute.

Photo Gallery

The sheriff’s office identified Terry Baugh, Jr. and Nicole Johnson as their suspects.

There are currently warrants out for their arrests.

Police believe they are either in north Terre Haute or Montezuma and may be driving a black Dodge pick-up truck.

Courtesy of WTHI

