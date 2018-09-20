Murphy Brown returns to CBS; watch the premiere on CBS4 on Thursday, September 27 at 9:30 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're back!

Candice Bergen and the gang return for more Murphy Brown. The revival of the classic sitcom reunites Bergen with series creator Diane English.

The eponymous broadcast legend brings her trademark bite to the 21st century. Also returning are the members of Brown's old FYI team: Corky Sherwood (Faith Ford), Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto) and Miles Silverberg (Grant Shaud). They'll be joined by Brown's millennial son, Avery (Jake McDorman), and social media manager Pat Patel (Nik Dodani).

Murphy Brown premieres on CBS4 on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m.