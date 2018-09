Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're excited for the premiere of the rebooted Magnum P.I. on CBS4!

Jay Hernandez steps into the role made famous by Tom Selleck. You'll find Magnum's old friends like Rick and TC--and Higgins is looking a little different these days!

Go behind the scenes with the CBS4 team and the stars of the show in the video above.

Magnum P.I. premieres at 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, only on CBS4.