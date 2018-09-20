Late September heat surge continues through weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow! We could hit 90° again today. If we do that, it'll be the 38th time this year we've hit 90. Not a record-breaking summer but certainly a hot one.

Actually, it's anomalous to have 90-degree weather this late in September. Only 3% of the nearly 150 recorded years have had 90 or hotter on September 20th in Indy. In fact, the record high for the date was 94° in 1940.

With all the humidity, our heat indices will climb into the upper 90s. It's oppressive heat, so stay actively hydrated.

Strong to severe storms expected over Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota today. That same system is allowing us to sit in a hot and humid air mass for the rest of the work week. The good news for all of us who are ready for cooler temperatures is that a cold front is sliding this way to cool us off for the weekend. Before that, though, the cold front will light up some storms on Friday.

An isolated storm chance Friday morning with plenty of dry time midday followed by more widely scattered storms Friday afternoon.

Fall begins Saturday evening and we'll have a much cooler weekend. Highs only in the mid to low 70s! Should stay at or below average for the following week.