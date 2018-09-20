IMPD investigating fatal shooting on city’s near east side

Posted 10:17 pm, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:34PM, September 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Scene of fatal shooting at 10th and Oxford

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 10th and Oxford at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Captain Michael Elder says the victim, a male in his early 20s, was transported in extremely critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital and he later died.

Police believe the incident started with an argument between the victim and another person. That person reportedly then pulled out a gun and shot. Elder called it an "argument gone bad."

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to begin processing and collecting evidence.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.