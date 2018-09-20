Harvest season means slow-moving farm vehicles on roads

Posted 9:32 pm, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:38PM, September 20, 2018

Tractor with cultivator on rural road (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Agriculture says motorists need to take extra care with harvest season under way and slow-moving farm equipment using rural roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says farm equipment vehicles, not including trucks, were involved in 92 fatal crashes across the U.S last year — with six of those crashes occurring in Indiana.

The Ag Department says the most common types of farm vehicles that drivers will encounter include combines, tractors pulling grain carts and large trucks hauling agricultural products.

Safety tips provided by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security include watching for wide vehicles, especially when approaching curves and hills and looking for a reflective red triangle on the rear of any farm equipment that indicates a vehicle traveling under 25 mph.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.