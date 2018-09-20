× First weekend of Fall brings plenty of Fall Festivals, Oktoberfests and some of downtown Indy’s best-loved annual events

Circle City Classic

Downtown/Indiana State Fair Grounds

The 35th annual Circle City Classic weekend is a celebration of cultural excellence and educational achievement while showcasing the spirit, energy and tradition of America’s historically black colleges and universities. This year’s matchup is Howard University vs. Bethune-Cookman University. One of the largest and most popular African-American sporting events in the nation, “Classic,” as it is commonly referred to, presents several activities surrounding the game, which celebrate history, education, spirited competition, and community. The weekend is packed with events like Classic Cabaret on Friday at the State Fairgrounds. Then, Saturday will be jam-packed with activities downtown including the parade, football game, followed by the “All Black Affair” after party at Pan Am Pavilion.

IUPUI Regatta

Downtown Indianapolis

The IUPUI Regatta is a half-mile canoe race on the downtown canal in the heart of Indianapolis, Indiana. This year’s Regatta is set to take place Saturday, September 22nd on the canal between the Indiana State Museum and Military Park, with the start being at Blackford Street and the exchange point in the Ohio Street Basin. Established in 2009, the IUPUI Regatta has quickly become a signature event for IUPUI. This high-energy campus tradition involves both IUPUI’s campus and the Indianapolis community while benefiting the Stefan S. Davis IUPUI Regatta Scholarship. The event features plenty of activities to entertain people of all ages. In addition to the race itself, attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, Arts and Culture Fair, food and marketplace vendors and a kid zone with inflatables. Festivities will take place throughout the day on Saturday from 10am-6pm.

Carmel Oktoberfest

Carmel City Center

Celebrate Oktoberfest this Carmel’s City Center this Friday from 6-10pm. Enjoy music from Polkaboy (a 14-piece band that plays a variety of music from polka and waltz to classic rock), who will perform on the upper deck of Carmel City Center, along Veteran’s Way. Guests are encouraged to enjoy food, entertainment and fall fun with the Palladium and the Center Green serving as a scenic background. Plus, Oktoberfest is free to the public and open to all ages.

Fishers Oktoberfest

Witten Park at Saxony

Don your lederhosen and dust off your stein because it’s time for the Oktoberfest in Fishers! This 2-day celebration is taking place in Witten Park at Saxony on Friday from 5:30-10:30pm and Saturday 3-10pm. Enjoy free games, arts and crafts vendors, live music, a tethered hot air balloon ride, German food and beer and even a “German Outfit Contest.” Admission is FREE, but they do ask attendees to make a donation to the canned food drive taking place benefitting local food pantries.

Bargersville Harvest Moon Fall Festival

Downtown Bargersville

Head to downtown Bargersville for their annual Harvest Moon Fall Festival this Saturday from 12-10pm. The festival will kick off with a parade at noon, followed by a whole day of good food, live music, craft vendors, a cruise-in and a beer and wine garden.

Carmel International Art Festival

Carmel Arts and Design District

The Carmel International Art Festival is happening this Saturday from 10am-2pm and Sunday from 11am-5pm. This year will be the 21st anniversary for the festival and will feature over 130 juried artists exhibiting in watercolor, oil, 2D, jewelry, photography, 3D, wood, sculpture, pottery, as well as live music and performers, food vendors and more! Once again, 2018 will bring the “ART ROCKS!” evening street party, art and music celebration on Saturday from 7:30-10:30pm. “ART ROCKS!” is a family friendly event open to the public.

Donut Judge Me 5K

Carmel

Donut miss out on the sweetest race in Indy! The Donut Judge Me 5K kicks off this Saturday at 9am at the Carmel Gazebo. All participants will receive one of the biggest donut finisher medals ever, a custom t-shirt or tank, and of course lots of fresh, delicious donuts! There will be two donut stops along the race route and even more at the finish line. You can even opt to do the optional Donut Peddler Inflate-O-Challenge, which will get you a special Inflatable Challenge medal if you complete the course while wearing a 36-inch donut inflatable.

