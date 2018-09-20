FBI premieres on CBS4 on Tuesday, September 25 at 9 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the creative team behind TV's long-running Law & Order franchise give you a look inside the world of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the new drama FBI.

The show follows special agents Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) as they work together in New York to investigate cases ranging from terrorism to counterintelligence.

Go behind the scenes--and check out an urgent case involving the CBS4 This Morning team--in the video above.

Catch the series premiere of FBI on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m., only on CBS4.