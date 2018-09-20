Brewery releasing IPA called ‘Small-Town Hero’ in honor of Noblesville teacher Jason Seaman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bier Brewery says it’s releasing an American IPA called “Small-Town Hero” in honor of Jason Seaman, the teacher credited with stopping an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School in May.

The Indianapolis-based brewery says it’s brewing the beer in collaboration with JT Walker’s in Mahomet, Illinois, Seaman’s hometown.

All proceeds from the beer sales will go towards Seaman’s foundation and then dispersed to worth central Indiana charities in an effort to shift the discussion from the past and institute positive change in the future.

J.T. Walker’s Brewery and Pub first brewed the beer in June to aid in the recovery of both Seaman and shooting victim Ella Whistler. The beer became quite popular and was requested by many people in the area.

A 40-barrel batch of the IPA is set to be released on Oct. 4 at Bier Brewery and at several bars, restaurants and liquor stores in the Noblesville area. In addition, a release part will be held at Bier Brewery’s taproom from 5-9 p.m. on that same day, with proceeds going to Jason’s foundation.