3 AR-15-style rifles, AK-47 among firearms stolen from Shelby County home
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Shelbyville police are investigating the theft of several guns from a home earlier this month.
According to the Shelbyville Police Department, someone stole the guns from a residence on North Knightstown Road on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Police said the homeowner reported the theft of eight firearms.
The stolen guns include:
- SAAR 9mm handgun
- Masterpiece Arms 9mm handgun
- Bushmaster AR-15 5.56mm rifle
- Anderson AR-15 5.56mm rifle
- Stag Arms 300
- Spiker AR-15 5.56mm rifle
- AK 47 with folding stock rifle
- Remington 30-06 rifle
Police said the thief or thieves also stole about 4,000 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Shelbyville Police Department.