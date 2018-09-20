× 3 AR-15-style rifles, AK-47 among firearms stolen from Shelby County home

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Shelbyville police are investigating the theft of several guns from a home earlier this month.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, someone stole the guns from a residence on North Knightstown Road on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Police said the homeowner reported the theft of eight firearms.

The stolen guns include:

SAAR 9mm handgun

Masterpiece Arms 9mm handgun

Bushmaster AR-15 5.56mm rifle

Anderson AR-15 5.56mm rifle

Stag Arms 300

Spiker AR-15 5.56mm rifle

AK 47 with folding stock rifle

Remington 30-06 rifle

Police said the thief or thieves also stole about 4,000 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Shelbyville Police Department.