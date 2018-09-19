Two people killed after crashing motorcycle while fleeing from Hancock County deputy

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Two people are dead after they crashed their motorcycle while fleeing from a Hancock County deputy.

The deputy saw the biker make a traffic infraction at 42nd Street and Carroll Road.

The deputy tried to pull over the bike, but it sped away.

About a mile and a half away near 46th Street and German Church Road, the bike “locked up” and went over the roundabout.

Two people on the bike, a man and a woman, died in the crash. Their identities have not been released at this time.

This isn’t the first fatal accident that’s occurred at this intersection. In April, another person crashed and died after he lost control.

