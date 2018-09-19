× Police: South Bend father gunned down in front of his children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A dispute in South Bend led to a shooting that killed a father in front of his two children.

According to WSBT, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Milton and St. Joseph streets. Tim Corbett with the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit said police received multiple reports of shots fired.

Police said a man was driving in an SUV with his two young children in the backseat when someone fired into the vehicle. The children were not hit, but their father was killed.

The shooting was the result of a dispute, Corbett said. He called the perpetrators “cowards.”

“God had to be in that car redirecting those bullets because by all practical purposes, both those kids should’ve been dead,” Corbett told WSBT.

The St. County Prosecutor’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Antoine Coleman. Police have interviewed several witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been related to gang activity.