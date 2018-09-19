× Peru man arrested after reported house fire leads to discovery of meth lab

PERU, Ind. – A fire in a yard led to the arrest of a Peru man after investigators found two meth labs at his home.

According to court documents, police and firefighters arrived at a home on Jefferson Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday in response to reports of a structure fire in the back of the residence. When officers arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a barrel.

They knocked on the door and contacted Brian Banks, 47, who lives at the residence. Officers saw items they believed were related to the manufacturing of methamphetamine and also observed an unresponsive woman inside the home. Police were eventually able to wake up the woman.

Investigators obtained a search warrant, which led to the discovery of a pair of one-pot meth labs and other materials used to manufacture the drug, court documents said.

Police arrested Banks on multiple charges, including manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a lookalike substance, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

During an interview with police, Banks said he “had been manufacturing methamphetamine in his bedroom for some time,” according to court documents.

The Miami County Health Department and Indiana State Police were called to clean up the home and remove the meth-related material.