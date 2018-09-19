× Our 90-degree streak continues

Summer continues to hang on. Wednesday’s high was a near-record 90 degrees. The average high temperature this time of year is 77 degrees. The average number of 90-degree days is 19. Wednesday was number 37 for this year and we’ll have one more 90-degree day Thursday before cooling down for the weekend.

We’ll have a slight chance for a few isolated storms Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will approach the state Friday and bring a chance for more widespread storms Friday afternoon. Some high school football games may be affected by lightning Friday evening.

Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain early next week.

We have had 7, 90-degree days so far this month.

This has been a hot Summer.

