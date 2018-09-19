× Ohio man allegedly traveled to Indiana to have sex with teens who turned out to be investigators

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – A 20-year-old man from Kettering, Ohio is accused of traveling to Indiana to “engage in sexual acts” with two teens.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob C. Francisco had been communicating on social media with two females he believed to be 13 and 15 years of age, but they were actually investigators.

Officers say they arrested Francisco on Tuesday when he traveled to the county with hopes of having sex with the teens.

Francisco’s been charged with attempted child solicitation, attempted vicarious sexual gratification, attempted child molestation, attempted child exploitation, and attempted sexual misconduct with a minor.

Randolph County detectives say they have previously investigated a dangerous trend where minors are meeting people online and then meeting up with them in person.

The sheriff’s office says it has decided to take a proactive approach to enforcing laws on those adults who were trying to take advantage of minors in the community.