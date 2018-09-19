Man allegedly threatened to shoot child at school because he got beat in Fortnite, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to shoot an 11-year-old child, possibly at his school, after the boy beat him at the video game Fortnite.

Michael Aliperti, 45, of Huntington, was arrested around 1:40 a.m. and faces charges of second-degree aggravated harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The arrest was the result of Aliperti threatening to shoot a child after losing to the boy in "Fornite," police said.

The 11-year-old reported the threats were made through text messages and online voice messages left using an Xbox gaming system, according to WPIX.