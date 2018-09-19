× Man guilty for murder after two northwest Indiana women found dead in burning car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been found guilty on two counts of murder after two Gary women were found shot to death inside a burning car last September.

Tywan James was arrested in Lake County for the murders of Martina Webb and Aliyah Igartua on September 30, 2017.

Police began investigating their deaths after someone reported a burning car just after midnight behind an abandoned house in the 1600 block of Goodlet Avenue, northeast of 16th and Tibbs Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, they found Webb and Igartua dead inside the car. Both women were from Gary. Webb left behind a 6-year old son, and Igartua a 2-month old daughter.

James was found guilty for their murders on Wednesday. His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 10.