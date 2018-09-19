INDOT continues bridge surface maintenance on 116th Street in Fishers

 .FISHERS, Ind. – INDOT has announced plans to complete bridge deck maintenance on the 116th Street bridge over I-69 on Thursday, September 20 beginning at 2 a.m. 

INDOT crews will begin lane restrictions on the westbound turn lanes to I-69 South on the bridge deck only. Westbound traffic will still have access to I-69 South after crossing the bridge. 

The eastbound lanes of 116th Street over I-69 will be restricted to one lane after the completion of the westbound lanes. Traffic will have access to I-69 North. 

Crews anticipate having all lanes reopened to traffic by 11 a.m that day.

