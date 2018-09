× Person in critical condition after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning.

According to IMPD, it happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 38th Street on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Dispatchers confirmed a person was shot. IMPD said the victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.