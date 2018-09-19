× Heat continues through end of work week

A front has been wobbling through Indiana Wednesday morning which sparked up a few showers that made the pavement wet North and East of Indianapolis. Reports out of Hamilton County read that there were some heavy downpours. No need to bring along the umbrella, though, because we’re done with the rain for today. There is an Air Quality alert so those with lung problems should avoid the outdoors. The rest of us can help by limiting emissions. Today’s high will again be far above average. We could actually hit 90° for the 37th time this year. The heat sticks through the end of the work week but then a cold front swings through giving us rain on Friday and cooling us down for the weekend.