Former Monroe County employee arrested for allegedly possessing child porn

Posted 5:06 pm, September 19, 2018, by

Photo from MonroeDems.Org

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man is in federal custody after allegedly possessing child pornography.

James Hans Huffman, 47, was arrested Wednesday morning after being indicted for possession of child pornography.

The Herald-Times reported that Huffman is a former Monroe County employee. A 2012 article says he was the chief deputy for the Monroe County Treasurer’s Office. That article discussed Huffman’s former cocaine charge being dismissed due to completion of a drug program.

According to the indictment, from November 6, 2017, through December 19, 2018, Huffman possessed one or more matters which contained visual depictions of minors under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

“Protecting minor victims from sexual predators will always remain a top priority of this office,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. “Those who are not able to protect themselves are the victims for which we will advocate the hardest.”

The public is encouraged to call law enforcement officials if they have any reason to believe Huffman may have had inappropriate contact with their children or other youth in the community. The FBI’s toll-free number is 800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

