Coroner says woman found on I-65 in Columbus died of blunt force trauma

COLUMBUS, Ind. –Authorities released new information about a woman found dead on I-65 in Columbus in hopes of identifying her.

The coroner’s office says she’s a Hispanic woman possibly in her in 20’s.

Coroner Clayton Nolting said a forensic autopsy was performed Tuesday and the cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen. The manner of death is still under investigation.

The autopsy also showed she hadn’t been dead for very long when she was found.

Police are sharing photos of her tattoos, hoping someone will recognize them and be able to identify her. She also has a lip piercing.

Investigators are also working to figure out how her body ended up on the interstate.

The woman was found by an INDOT worker on NB I-65 near the 64.5 mile marker Monday evening around 8:45 p.m. She was wearing a maroon-colored sweatshirt, tan pants and black tennis shoes.

If you know anything or recognize the tattoos, call Columbus police at 812-376-2600.