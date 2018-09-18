× UPDATE: Muncie fatal stabbing suspect caught breaking into Anderson home, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. – The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Muncie has been arrested.

The police department tells CBS4 that 25-year-old Brady Turner was caught breaking into a home in Anderson on Wednesday.

Investigators believe Turner stabbed 27-year-old Christopher Burgess Jr. during a dispute near 15th St. and Jefferson Monday night.

On Tuesday, police tell the Star Press that an attempted carjacking allegedly involving Turner was reported in the parking lot of the Northwest Plaza.

Since the shopping center is a few blocks north of Ball State’s campus, the university tweeted a few alerts Tuesday afternoon regarding Turner.

MPD and UPD continue to search for suspect who is on foot and armed with a knife. A police perimeter set up from NW Plaza to Morrison. Not a shelter in place. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) September 18, 2018

Suspect has not been apprehended. There will be no further updates until we have info to share. Please call 911 if you see someone matching suspect description. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) September 18, 2018

Also, three Muncie schools, Northside Middle School, West View Elementary and North View Elementary, went on lockdown Tuesday after police conducted a search for Turner in the Halteman Village neighborhood. Those schools dismissed students following class.