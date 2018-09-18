UPDATE: Muncie fatal stabbing suspect caught breaking into Anderson home, police say

Posted 5:23 pm, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 03:39PM, September 19, 2018

Courtesy Star Press

MUNCIE, Ind. – The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Muncie has been arrested.

The police department tells CBS4 that 25-year-old Brady Turner was caught breaking into a home in Anderson on Wednesday.

Investigators believe Turner stabbed 27-year-old Christopher Burgess Jr. during a dispute near 15th St. and Jefferson Monday night.

On Tuesday, police tell the Star Press that an attempted carjacking allegedly involving Turner was reported in the parking lot of the Northwest Plaza.

Since the shopping center is a few blocks north of Ball State’s campus, the university tweeted a few alerts Tuesday afternoon regarding Turner.

Also, three Muncie schools, Northside Middle School, West View Elementary and North View Elementary, went on lockdown Tuesday after police conducted a search for Turner in the Halteman Village neighborhood. Those schools dismissed students following class.

