UPDATE: IMPD says missing 65-year-old man has been safely located

Posted 12:31 am, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 04:41AM, September 18, 2018

UPDATE: 

IMPD says 65-year-old Mark Reidman has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY: 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 65-year-old man who walked away from a care facility around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Detectives are searching for Mark Reidman, 65. He suffers from dementia, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He’s missing from the 1700 block of N. Rural St., and he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. Reidman is described as a white male, 5′ 10″, 213 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call IMPD dispatch at 317-327-3811 immediately. You may also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

