× Summer heat hangs on

Summer is making one more hot stand. Tuesday’s high was 90 degrees. The average high temperature this time of year is 78 degrees. The average number of 90-degree days is 19. Tuesday was number 36 for this year and we will stay in the 90s for the next two days.

We’ll stay dry until a frontal system moves into the area and stalls out. With a stationary front draped across the state we’ll see a daily chance for rain from Friday through Sunday.

We have had 6, 90-degree days so far this month.

This has been a hot Summer.

This has been a wet month so far.

Scattered storms are likely Friday afternoon.

We’ll have dry weather for Saturday’s parade.

Storms are likely south of Indianapolis on Saturday.

Scattered storms are likely Sunday.

Rainfall amounts will be less than a half-inch.