UPDATE: IMPD says man abducted by armed robbers is safe, SWAT situation underway at Keystone Ave home

UPDATE: Nathaniel Smith was found uninjured, and he is now safe. Police say this was not a random act. There is now a SWAT situation at a home on Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a man after he was abducted from his home during an armed home invasion.

Officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Schofield Avenue just after 4 a.m. near 34th and Keystone Avenue for a home invasion and robbery.

Police say multiple people armed with guns entered the home and began taking items from the house.

They also abducted a man named Nathaniel Smith, 73, who was inside the home. They forced him into his own car, a black Kia Soul, before driving off in the car with him.

Officers quickly located the vehicle, and they detained one person inside it. But Smith wasn’t there.

Police are currently working to find Smith and the other suspects involved in the crime.

Smith is described as a black male, 5’9” tall, with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, and he walks with a cane.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

There are several schools in the area that may be affected by police activity. Those schools are Julian Coleman Academy, KIPP Indy College Prep Middle school, KIPP Indy Public Schools.

North Keystone Avenue is closed between 34th Street and 30th Street in both directions due to police activity.