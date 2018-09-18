Police: Man in custody after crashing stolen car on southwest side, firing shots

Posted 1:52 pm, September 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities have the man who they believe prompted a long manhunt Tuesday on the southwest side.

26-year-old Ronald Carson was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after allegedly stealing a car at I-465 and Mann Rd. earlier in the day.

Police say Carson left the scene, at around 1:15 p.m., before they could arrive. Troopers heard shots fired from the wooded area where Carson allegedly fled.

The police activity prompted Stephen Decatur Elementary to go on lockdown. School officials moved recess inside as a precautionary measure.

Before being taken into custody, ISP considered Carson to be armed and dangerous.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

