New women’s sober living home to open in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind.- Soon there will be a brand new resource in Hancock County for women looking to escape the clutches of addiction.

After more than two years of work, Talitha Koum Treatment Center will open its doors. But already, organizers say there is a greater need than they can serve.

Inside Greenfield’s newest—and only—women’s sober living home, the stories of those who will seek help here begin all over, often in dark places.

“I started drinking when I was in high school,” said Cara Cole, a recovering alcoholic.

For years, Cole struggled with alcohol addiction.

“Lots of wrecked cars, lots of jail time, lots of in and out of the hospital for overdosing,” said Cole.

She’s now in recovery, but through those years for Talitha Koum was born in the mind of her mom, Linda Ostewig.

“I think a dream has now become a reality,” said Ostewig.

Seeing her own daughter’s struggle with addiction made Ostewig want to be a force for change, especially for other women.

“They’re going to walk in broken, unfinished and they’re going to leave well-rested and well on their recovery,” said Ostewig.

Here it feels like more like home. There’s room for nine women, who must commit to staying at least 90 days. Ostewig says the county and city contributed a combined $150,000 to get the project off the ground.

Most rooms are sponsored by a local church, charity or family. Some are in the name of those lost to addiction—a sobering reminder to those whom come here.

“The reality is that could be them,” said Ostewig.

The home will have resources available for all types of addiction and already Ostewig says she’s been getting many calls a week.

“I know that nine beds isn’t going to be enough,” said Ostewig, “I can tell you that.”

The hope is this will soon be a place to recover, a place Cole knows is possible to reach.

“They’re going to feel brand new, and that’s something that not everyone gets the chance to have,” said Cole.

The cost of the facility is $120 a week and they are looking for donations to help sponsor some of the women. Applications for the facility are not open yet, but if you can go to their website for more information or email talithakoum527@gmail.com.