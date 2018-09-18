Metro police searching for missing 65-year-old man believed to be in danger

Posted 12:31 am, September 18, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 65-year-old man who walked away from a care facility about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Missing Persons detectives are searching for Mark Reidman, 65, who suffers from dementia, bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia. He’s missing from the 1700 block of N. Rural St., and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. Reidman is described as a white male, 5′ 10″, 213 lbs. The attached black-and-white photo is the latest picture of Reidman.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call IMPD dispatch at 317.327.3811 immediately. You may also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.