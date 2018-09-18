Man found dead in Jennings County lake

Posted 12:47 pm, September 18, 2018, by

File photo

NORTH VERNON, Ind.– Police in North Vernon are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in a lake.

Police were called to Forest Grove Lane in the Country Squire Lakes subdivision around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim, a white adult male, remains unidentified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to attempt to identify him and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the victim or the investigation is asked to call Indiana State Police Det. Jason Duncan at 812-689-5000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.