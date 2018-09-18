× Man accused of driving car into pedestrians outside Muncie bar charged with battery

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Muncie man who allegedly drove into a group of pedestrians outside a bar, injuring two people, has been formally charged with battery.

Twenty-nine-year-old Keith Chavez Childress faces a Sept. 24 initial hearing on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Star Press reports police say Childress had an angry encounter Sept. 1 with patrons at a Muncie bar before allegedly striking two people with his car. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say cellphone video shows a car back up, turn toward a group of people and accelerate “toward the victims and striking them before backing up and fleeing the scene.”

Police said Childress made a quick getaway after the incident and avoided police until Tuesday, when he turned himself in.