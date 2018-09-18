× Hot end to summer for Central Indiana

Dress for the heat today! Plenty of sunshine with little relief from a breeze and highs far above average. The UV Index is even higher than Monday, now at a level 7. Sunscreen needed to protect your skin. Highs should only be in the upper 70s this far into September! Despite that climate fact we will heat up to 90 today. Air conditioning needed. The remnants of Florence is sliding over the New England states and pushing back out to the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll stay dry today with plenty of sunshine. A boundary to our north brings the slightest chance of rain Wednesday but most will keep dry until at least Friday. The heat sticks for the rest of the summer! Fall officially begins on Saturday with highs back to the average 70s. Rain chances look low this weekend so plan to do some apple picking to ring in the season!