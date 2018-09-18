× Former Indy VA officer sentenced to year in prison after punching man during arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A former police officer with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center Police Department was federally sentenced to one year in prison for beating a man during an arrest.

Michael Kaim, 28, shoved and repeatedly punched a patient-employee whom he was in the process of arresting outside of the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center back in April 2017.

Court documents state Kaim repeatedly struck the victim in the “face and head without legal justification.” The offense resulted in “bodily injury.”

He went on to write in his incident report that the victim refused to comply with orders to leave the facility and resisted Kaim’s efforts to escort him from the building. He also said the victim acted aggressively toward him during the arrest.

“When excessive force is used by police officers against members of our community, particularly our veterans, it erodes confidence in our justice system and does irreparable damage to public confidence,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. “Anyone who violates the civil rights of others will be held accountable.”

This case was investigated by the FBI. Kaim will also have to pay a $1,000 fine.

Note: A mug shot for Kaim is not available since it’s a federal case.