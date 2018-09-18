× Double murder-suicide under investigation at Greene County home

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a double murder-suicide at a Greene County home.

Indiana State Police say they were called to the scene in the 7000 block of N. State Road 43 just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, someone called 911 to report screaming and shots being fired from inside the residence.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, police say they discovered the bodies of three adults and then secured the scene. The deceased have been identified as 73-year-old Peggy J. Burks, 58-year-old Debra K. Floyd and 71-year-old Lawrence T. Burks.

Police say Debra was Peggy’s caregiver. Additionally, officers say a protective order was in place against Lawrence for Peggy and other court proceeding were underway.

The investigation is ongoing and a motive has not yet been established.