Crash involving stolen vehicle, armed suspect prompts lockdown at elementary school on southwest side

Posted 1:52 pm, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:17PM, September 18, 2018

Ronald Carson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police activity on Indy’s southwest side prompted an elementary school to go on lockdown.

State police say an investigation is underway into a single-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle at I-465 and Mann Road. The driver left the scene before police arrived, and a short time later, troopers heard shots fired from the area where the driver fled.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ronald Carson, is believed to be inside a police perimeter. Carson is described as a white male, 6’2″, 170 pounds with tattoos on his face.

The police activity prompted Stephen Decatur Elementary to go on lockdown. School officials moved recess inside as a precautionary measure.

This story is developing.

