× Crash involving stolen vehicle, armed suspect prompts lockdown at elementary school on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police activity on Indy’s southwest side prompted an elementary school to go on lockdown.

State police say an investigation is underway into a single-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle at I-465 and Mann Road. The driver left the scene before police arrived, and a short time later, troopers heard shots fired from the area where the driver fled.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ronald Carson, is believed to be inside a police perimeter. Carson is described as a white male, 6’2″, 170 pounds with tattoos on his face.

The police activity prompted Stephen Decatur Elementary to go on lockdown. School officials moved recess inside as a precautionary measure.

This story is developing.