Court docs: 19-year-old Lebanon woman beaten to death by fiancé who thought she had an affair

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A man in Seymour is accused of brutally beating a 19-year-old Lebanon woman to death because he believed she had an affair and stole his denture money, according to court documents.

Emma Jean Jamison died at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on September 7 after she was found unconscious in the home she shared with her fiancé, 44-year-old Brian Michael Cogdill.

Police were initially called to the home around 6:45 p.m. on September 6. Cogdill told officers Jamison overdosed, but police said her injuries were not consistent with an overdose.

According to court documents, Jamison suffered a severe laceration to her head that incapacitated her, a broken jaw, broken teeth, and bruising all over her body. A doctor at the hospital said Jamison had an “unbelievable amount of injuries.”

Also, police noticed Cogdill’s right hand was swollen during their interview.

An autopsy was conducted on September 8. The forensic pathologist described her injuries as “brutal,” and her manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Cogdill was arrested and charged with murder on September 10.

He is currently being held without bond in the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown.

According to court documents, investigators believe Cogdill beat Jamison for numerous reasons, including his belief she had an affair, used drugs, and stole $300 he saved for new dentures.

Jamison’s aunt later told police Cogdill used handcuffs and shackles to restrain Emma at night so she would not leave him.