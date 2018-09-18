× Corn maze featuring Indianapolis teams opening Friday in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. – A corn maze featuring Indianapolis sports teams will open in Danville just in time for fall.

Beasley’s Orchard will be opening the maze on Friday and it will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October. Hours of operation are 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The maze is navigated through a series of questions on a passport. If a question is answered correctly, you will be led in the right direction. However, if you answer a question incorrectly, you will be led in the wrong, slightly longer direction. Paths throughout the maze total over four miles.

The maze can be navigated in less than half an hour, but it’s not uncommon for most parties to take about an hour.

Tickets are $7 for ages 3 and up. Maze Adventures can be scheduled for groups of 15 or more at a discounted rate.

For more information, visit www.beasleys-orchard.com.