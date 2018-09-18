× Boil order in effect for Whiteland residents after contractor hits water main

WHITELAND, Ind. – Whiteland residents are under a water boil order for the next few days.

According to Clerk-Treasurer Debra Hendrickson, residents should boil their water for at least five minutes before drinking it. The order lasts until at least noon on Sept. 21, 2018.

The reason for the boil order? Hendrickson said a contractor hit a water main while working. The town will perform required testing of the water and said residents should continue to follow the boil order until tests come back satisfactory and the boil order has been lifted.

The affected areas include: