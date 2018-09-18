× Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band to stop in Fort Wayne during farewell tour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band are hitting the road one last time after a career that spans more than five decades.

Luckily for Hoosiers, Segar and the band’s Travelin’ Man tour will stop in Indiana, playing at Fort Wayne’s Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on January 15, 2019.

The concert is among several new dates announced Tuesday, also including Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Peoria and Grand Rapids.

Tickets for the new dates, including the Fort Wayne show, go on sale Friday, Sept. 28. They can be purchased at BobSeger.com.

Below is a full list of tour dates:

November 21 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

November 24 – Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

November 27 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

November 30 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

December 6 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

December 8 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

December 12 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Arena

December 14 – Chicago, IL at Allstate Arena

December 20 – Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

December 22 – Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy

January 9 – Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

January 11 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

January 15 – Fort Wayne, IN at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

January 17 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

January 19 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

January 22 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

January 29 – Billings, MT at Rimrock Auto Arena

January 31 – Boise, ID at Ford Center

February 2 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

February 9 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

February 15 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort

February 17 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

February 23 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

March 7 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin

March 9 – Dallas, TX at Ford Center at The Star

May 2 – Houston, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

The band says additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.