Authorities in Muncie searching for fatal stabbing suspect

Posted 5:23 pm, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:25PM, September 18, 2018

Courtesy Star Press

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie are searching for a man who they believe fatally stabbed a man on Monday night.

The Star Press reports that investigators believe Brady Turner, 25, stabbed Christopher Burgess Jr., 27, during a dispute near 15th St. and Jefferson.

Three Muncie schools, Northside Middle School, West View Elementary and North View Elementary, went on lockdown Tuesday after police conducted a search for Turner in the Halteman Village neighborhood. Those schools dismissed students following class.

Police told the Star Press the search began Tuesday following an incident in the parking lot of Northwest Plaza, where a man was reportedly seen with a knife.

Since the shopping center is a few blocks north of Ball State’s campus, the university tweeted a few alerts Tuesday afternoon regarding Turner.

He may be wearing a gray shirt and camo shorts.

If you see Turner, call 911 or Muncie police at 765-747-4867.

