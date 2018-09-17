Westfield police need help locating stolen 2014 Dodge Challenger

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for stealing a vehicle.

Westfield police responded to Rocks Auto Exchange in regards to the theft of a white 2014 Dodge Challenger 2-door coupe on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

According to police, the theft happened sometime between 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 11.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1282.

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-232-TIPS.

