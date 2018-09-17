Warm for the final week of Summer

Posted 4:43 pm, September 17, 2018

The final week of Summer will go out as the season has been so far, with temperatures above average. The average high temperature this time of year is 78 degrees. The week we’ll see highs averaging ten degrees above the norm. The average number of 90-degree days is 19. So far, we had 35 of those sizzling days and we may hit 90 again this week.

We’ll have dry conditions for the next three days before a frontal system moves into the area and stalls out. With a stationary front draped across the state we’ll see a daily chance for rain from Friday through Sunday.

So far we’ve had 5, 90-degree days this month.

September rainfall is well above average.

Scattered storms are likely late Friday.

Scattered storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered storms are likely Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely this weekend.

The Colts will play in the rain this weekend in Philadelphia.

