Visit dozens of Indiana museums for free on Saturday

Posted 9:07 am, September 17, 2018, by

Get free admission to Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Museums across the country are offering free admission on Saturday for Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live. Included in the list are 26 museums in Indiana.

Receive a ticket good for you and one guest by following these steps: click the link above, go to “ticket information,” and fill out the form. Your ticket will be emailed to you.

You’ll save anywhere from $10 to $25 in admission.

For a list of participating museums in Indiana, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.