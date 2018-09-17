Second Lady Pence visits Riley’s new art therapy program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Second Lady Karen Pence was in Indianapolis Monday rolling up her sleeves at Riley Hospital for Children.

Riley’s new art therapy studio allows patients to leave their rooms for sessions with a focus on improving mental health.

“It’s one of the great programs that they do for art therapy here at Riley because it takes something – a syringe that may be something that’s intimidating to a child, and makes it something fun.,” Pence said of the program.

Art therapy has been one of her big philanthropic stances since becoming second lady.

“Kids need to learn how to express themselves with art and be able to recognize their feelings and how they feel – and be able to cope with it in a really healthy way,” Riley patient Paulina Nieto said.

After the session, Pence gave out coloring books and will take a canvas back to Washington D.C. to be displayed.

Take a look below at some highlights from the day:

