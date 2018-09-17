× Puppy who suffered awful abuse in January gets adopted

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Halsey, the pit bull puppy who was abused at the beginning of the year has found a new forever home!

IMPD shared the news on its Twitter page on Monday, crediting the team at Every Dog Counts Rescue for healing Halsey and finding her a new home.

*Heartwarming Reunion*

Halsey, the abused puppy, has been adopted. This is exclusive video when she was reunited with those that rescued her! @EveryDogCounts healed her and helped find her a home! #AdoptDontShop #IMPDcares pic.twitter.com/hpTPRei9M3 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 17, 2018

Halsey was taken in by authorities back in January after IMPD found her at a home during an unrelated call.

The 4-month-old puppy suffered skull fractures and broken bones from abuse.

Tara Harris, who runs Every Dog Counts in Zionsville, fostered Halsey until she got stronger.

Halsey has since been adopted and appears to be loving her new family and forever home.