Puppy who suffered awful abuse in January gets adopted

Posted 3:59 pm, September 17, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Halsey, the pit bull puppy who was abused at the beginning of the year has found a new forever home!

IMPD shared the news on its Twitter page on Monday, crediting the team at Every Dog Counts Rescue for healing Halsey and finding her a new home.

Halsey was taken in by authorities back in January after IMPD found her at a home during an unrelated call.

The 4-month-old puppy suffered skull fractures and broken bones from abuse.

Tara Harris, who runs Every Dog Counts in Zionsville, fostered Halsey until she got stronger.

Halsey has since been adopted and appears to be loving her new family and forever home.

