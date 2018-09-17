PHOTOS | CBS4 Reads and the Indy Fuel

CBS4 Reads is a program where our anchors and meteorologists come to your school and promote literacy. We read books to students and answer any questions they may have about TV and the news industry.

Now, we’re teaming up with the Indy Fuel to visit schools around central Indiana! Fuel players and Nitro will accompany us to promote our reading program. They’ll share stories and have giveaways for students.

In July 2018, we launched the CBS4 Reads Book Drive with hopes of collecting 6,000 books for IPS students. Hoosiers could drop off their gently used children’s books at more than 20 locations around the area. The book drive ran through Sept. 7–and the response was phenomenal!

Learn more about the Indiana Fuel here.

If you’d like CBS4 to come to your school, you can make a request here.