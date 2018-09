× Northbound I-65 closed south of Columbus due to fatal crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A fatal crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-65 in Bartholomew County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says it happened just south of Columbus Monday night.

Drivers are being asked to use US 31 or SR 11 as alternate routes.

Wheeles says it’s unknown how long the roadway will remain closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.